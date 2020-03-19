News

Monica Castelino bags Star Plus’ Maharaja Ki Jai Ho

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
19 Mar 2020 11:52 AM

MUMBAI: Stra Plus’ one of the most awaited projects Maharaja Ki Jai ho produced by Trouble Makers Production is finally set to premiere. The show was in the news since a long time now and finally seems to have seen the light as the channel released a promo of the same.

As reported by TellyChakkar.com, Always Kabhi Kabhi fame Satyajeet Dubey will be seen playing the protagonist in the show. As per reports actors like Ashwin Mushran, Riya Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Aakash Dabhade, Nitesh Pandey and others will have pivotal roles in the project.

Now, the latest update is that actress Monica Castelino will also be seen in the show. She will portray the character of Gandhari. She will be an extremely loving yet dominating wife of Dhritarashtra.

The story of the project revolves around a young guy from current times landing into Hastinapur of ancient times.

Monica has been a part of projects like Har Mard Ka Dard and Tenali Rama.

We couldn’t connect with her for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

Tags Star Plus Maharaja Ki Jai Ho Monica Castelino Satyajeet Dubey Ashwin Mushran Riya Sharma Rajesh Kumar Aakash Dabhade Nitesh Pandey TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here