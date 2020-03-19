Monica Castelino bags Star Plus’ Maharaja Ki Jai Ho

MUMBAI: Stra Plus’ one of the most awaited projects Maharaja Ki Jai ho produced by Trouble Makers Production is finally set to premiere. The show was in the news since a long time now and finally seems to have seen the light as the channel released a promo of the same.

As reported by TellyChakkar.com, Always Kabhi Kabhi fame Satyajeet Dubey will be seen playing the protagonist in the show. As per reports actors like Ashwin Mushran, Riya Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Aakash Dabhade, Nitesh Pandey and others will have pivotal roles in the project.

Now, the latest update is that actress Monica Castelino will also be seen in the show. She will portray the character of Gandhari. She will be an extremely loving yet dominating wife of Dhritarashtra.

The story of the project revolves around a young guy from current times landing into Hastinapur of ancient times.

Monica has been a part of projects like Har Mard Ka Dard and Tenali Rama.

We couldn’t connect with her for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.