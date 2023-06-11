Monika Khanna: Everything I've learned, I've learned on set

MUMBAI: Actress Monika Khanna, who will now be seen in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, says that while she has never had any formal training in acting, she has learnt everything on the set. She says that she has been very fortunate to be surrounded by people who have taught her well.

“I haven't undergone any formal acting training. When I came to Mumbai, I unexpectedly landed a role in a show, which seemed to materialise without my conscious effort. It became a reality, and I had the privilege of working with senior artists. I learned by observing them and studying their performances. Everything I do in my shows, I've absorbed from the people I've worked with on set,” she says.

She adds, “While I may not be able to articulate the learning process, I have picked up nuances and insights. I've observed how other artists approach their characters and wondered how I would have interpreted those roles if I were in their shoes. Initially, I didn't even know that character sketches were created for roles, or that actors prepared for their characters in such depth. It gradually dawned on me that this preparation is essential before beginning a project. I've also learned how challenging it can be to immerse yourself in a character and how it can impact your personal life.”

She says that people around her have taught her a lot. “I've been fortunate to work with some incredible people who were not only talented but also humble and kind. They generously shared their insights, pointed out my weaknesses, and guided me on areas where I could improve. Everything I've learned, I've learned on set, and I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to work with such amazing artists who have always supported me with their love,” she says.

