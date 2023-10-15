Monika Khanna: I always wait for the right time and character when it comes to picking up my next project

MUMBAI: Actress Monika Khanna, who was last seen in the show Durga Aur Charu, says that when it comes to projects, she is never impatient. Monika, who will be seen in Ikk Kudi Punjabi Di, says that she makes sure all her parameters are met before she comes on board.

“My last daily soap was Durga aur Charu on Colors TV. It was a show in a Bengali setting. This was the second season of Barrister Babu, but they changed the name to Durga aur Charu. It’s not that I consciously take time in picking up a show; I just wait for everything to fall into place, and at the right time and with the right consciousness, I decide what to do next. When the right moment comes, I find a show. If it were up to me, I might not even take a breathing space between one show and the next because I love my work so much. It’s not that I’m intentionally being choosy when selecting a show. I just feel that all the shows in my life have happened at the right time and when I have been in the right place to take on a particular role,” she says.

Talking about how she prepared for her new show, she says, “For every character, I create a character sketch and do my homework. I’ve done my homework for the character I’m playing in this show, but ultimately, the audience will determine whether I’m able to satisfy them or not, whether I’m that entertaining or not. More than my homework, I believe that the storyline is incredibly strong. All the characters, regardless of who is playing them, will shine because of the robust storyline and storyboard. Each character is vital for contributing to the storyline, and everything is exceptionally entertaining and dramatic.”

The show seems to explore themes related to Punjab and its culture, which is really appreciated. “I am eagerly looking forward to all the festivals that will come after the show’s launch, including Diwali, Dussehra, Gurpurab, especially Lohri and Baisakhi. As for Punjabi culture, this show will bring out various aspects of it. Even though our audience may not all be Punjabi, they are still Indian, and I believe people from different backgrounds will enjoy it. Punjabis are known for being loud, dramatic, and having a great sense of humour. People tend to love Punjabis, and I think the show will be even more enjoyable because it combines entertainment with many other elements.”

She adds, “What I love most about Punjabi culture is that Punjabis are very generous and warm-hearted. We can form relationships quickly, even if we’ve just met someone that day. People often invite you for meals, and my friends always look forward to my mother’s cooking, especially her aloo ka paratha. They believe she makes the best aloo ka paratha in the world, and my mom adds extra butter, which makes it even more delicious.”

She says, “The concept of langar, which Guru Nanak Ji emphasised, is also close to my heart. It’s the idea that no one should go hungry, and langar is continuously served 24/7, 365 days a year. This idea has been ingrained in our minds since childhood and is something that I find deeply attractive about Punjabi culture. We’re also known for our vibrancy and zest for life; we bring energy to any situation. While we may have our disagreements and conflicts, like everyone else, these cultural aspects make Punjabi culture very enjoyable.”