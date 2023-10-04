Monika Khanna talks about her show going off air!

MUMBAI :Actress Monika Khanna says that the team of her show, Durga and Charu, is still reeling under the shock of the show going off air in a span of a few weeks. Talking about her association with the show, she says that she was really loving playing her character.

“I started shooting in February, and I only shot for two months, which is shocking and heartbreaking. My character in Durga Charu is the main negative character. She is the mastermind behind all the politics that has happened in the house. My audience loves to see me in a negative avatar, making people’s life hell. They enjoy it. I believe in drama or television, there is nothing as positive or negative and, even if there is a negative character, there’s a story behind it. Many situations make your character seem negative in the other person's eye,” she says.

The show going off air has made everything very difficult for the team, she says, adding, “It’s not a good thing for anyone. I think those days are gone when you get a show and you are sure that you are packed for a year or so. But it’s not like that now because daily soaps are very unpredictable and they can go off air in 2 months or so, which is not done. It is very difficult for the actors as well as everyone who is working in the show. It is very heartbreaking news that the show is going off air. The TRP wasn’t good enough. We didn’t get enough time, and this is the heart-hitting reality and we have to accept it and move on with it.”

The TV soap scenario is unpredictable, she says, adding, “No one works with the intention of a show going off air in three months. Every show comes with their own destiny, no matter who is in the cast. It goes off air if it has to. This is very unpredictable and the contracts signed also get null and void. The contract was the only thing that is proof about how long or you are part of the show. Every rival channel wants to create something new but when something is created in a new genre, no one is ready to accept it. Now I believe that everyone believes in quantity and not quality.”

The industry has become crowded and finding work can be a task, says the actress. “It has become difficult to find work in the industry. Everyone wants a new face, and the actors who have been passionate and sincere in their work, find it very difficult to get work. I am not saying that the newer actors are not confident or worthy enough but they are not aware about the rules about how our industry works. They work for more hours. But on the contrary, if you take actors who are already in the industry, they know how to work and how many working hours are appropriate,” she says.