Monika Singh: I faced a lot of rejections and had to deal with the constant uncertainty that comes with being an aspiring actress

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 11:10
comes with being an aspiring actress

MUMBAI :No actor’s struggle is easy, says actress Monika Singh who has been part of shows such as Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Bahut Pyar Karte Hai, as well as movies such as Simba, Forty Plus and short film Sthree. Adding that she, too, has gone through a lot in getting to the position she enjoys today in the industry. The actor adds that while she is happy with her career, she knows that there is a lot more in store for her.

“I'd say that I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way, but I also recognise that there is still a long way to go in my career. There have been many ups and downs, and there have been times when I felt like giving up, but I have persevered and worked hard to get to where I am today. I am proud of the progress that I have made so far, but I also know that there is always room for improvement,” she says.

She adds, “In the early stages of my career, I faced a lot of rejections and had to deal with the constant uncertainty that comes with being an aspiring actress. There were times when I missed out on auditions or opportunities due to scheduling conflicts or lack of experience, and it was definitely tough to deal with those setbacks. However, I have always tried to stay positive and to focus on the things that I can control. Whenever I missed an opportunity or faced a setback, I would take the time to reflect on what I could have done differently and to learn from my mistakes.”

The actress adds that one has to constantly be active to be successful today. “In this kind of environment, it's definitely true that if you don't take up an opportunity, there are likely many others who will be ready and willing to do so. However, I believe that the key to success in this industry is not just about taking every opportunity that comes your way, but about being strategic and selective about the opportunities that you do take. For me, this means looking for projects and roles that are truly meaningful and that align with my goals and values as an actor. It also means being open to new and innovative platforms, but also being cautious and thoughtful about the projects I choose to work on,” she says.


Talking about the kind of work she wants to do in the future, she says, “I am interested in opportunities in action, mythological, historical, and comedy genres. I look for projects with strong female characters in action films, and roles that explore real-life historical figures in mythological historical films.”

She adds, “There are definitely roles that I have dreamed of playing but have not yet had the opportunity to do so. One role that comes to mind is that of a strong and complex female lead in a dramatic TV serial. I would love to sink my teeth into a role that requires a lot of emotional depth and nuance, and that challenges me to push my boundaries as an actress.”

She says that she keeps working on herself. “As an actress, I update myself by attending workshops, watching performances, reading scripts, and practicing my skills. These help me to learn new techniques, stay informed about the industry, and expand my horizons. By being proactive about updating myself, I can continue to improve my craft and grow as an actress,” says Monika.

 

s Monika Singh Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Bahut Pyar Karte Hai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 11:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “So initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city”,Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT, and upcoming twists of the show!
MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
The actors of Star Bharat share their wishes for their mother while addressing fans about the importance of Mother's Day in their life
MUMBAI :The relationship between mother and child is the most precious in the world. At every age we need mother's love...
Pandya Store: Instigate! Shweta sure to make Prerna leave for Canada
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Monika Singh on Mother’s Day: I want all the happiness of the world for my mom… fulfil her wish of going to religious places that she wants to visit
MUMBAI :We are nothing without our mothers. Our world revolves around her. No one loves and cares for us like she does...
Ayushi Khurana pens down a beautiful letter for her mother to wish her on the occasion of ‘Mother’s Day’
MUMBAI :Ayushi Khurana recently rose to fame with Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’. Alongside Rajveer Bagga, played by...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Surprise! Abhimanyu will be shocked to see Abhinav in the driver’s seat
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
A.R. RahmanBadshah
'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah
Latest Video
Related Stories
religious places
Monika Singh on Mother’s Day: I want all the happiness of the world for my mom… fulfil her wish of going to religious places that she wants to visit
Monika Singh
TV actress Monika Singh: Faced a lot of rejection; happens when you're an aspirant
Exclusive! Parimal Bhattacharya roped in for Sony TV'S upcoming show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Exclusive! Parimal Bhattacharya roped in for Sony TV'S upcoming show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
New Show starring Aakriti Sharma to replace Durga Aur Charu
Breaking! Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ New Show starring Aakriti Sharma to replace Durga Aur Charu! Details Inside!
Bollywood:
Monika Singh on being part of Bollywood: My vision is clear, soon I will be there
Pulkit Bangia
Exclusive! Pulkit Bangia roped in for Sony TV’s Sapno Ki Chhalaang