Monika Singh: I think comedy is a challenging genre and not every actor is able to do justice to it

MUMBAI :Every actor wants to try their hand at comedy at least once in their career. But, not everyone gets that opportunity. Actor Monika Singh, known for shows such as Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai, too is keen.
 
“I think comedy is a challenging genre and not every actor is able to do justice to it. It requires a certain timing, delivery and understanding of the audiences’ sensibilities. It is understandable that most actors want to try their hand at it at some point in their career, but it ultimately depends on their skill set and the opportunities that come their way,” she says.

As if now the actor has not done any comedy project. “But if I were to choose, I would love to be a part of a light-hearted romantic comedy movie. I believe it would be fun to work on a project that conveys a positive message while making people laugh,” she adds.
 
There are many comedy films that Monika likes. Sharing the list, she says, “Golmaal and The Hangover are my favourites. I enjoy Golmaal because of the brilliant comic timing of the cast and relatable storyline, while The Hangover stands out for its witty screenplay and hilarious characters.”

Sometimes comedy offends some people as well. And this turns into trolling and bullying on social media as well. Freedom of speech, these days, has become an issue.
 
“It's unfortunate that some audiences take offense to light comedy and turn it into trolling and bullying on social media. While freedom of speech is important, it's equally important to be respectful and mindful of others’ feelings. I think the key is to strike a balance and not cross the line between harmless humour and offensive jokes,” she adds.

About the last film she enjoyed in a theatre, Monika shares, “I have missed so many movies these days but the last film I enjoyed was Pathaan.”

 

 

