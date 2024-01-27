Monkey Man Trailer: Wow! Dev Patel impresses in this high octane actioner; Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut

MUMBAI: Sobhita Dhulipala is a well known name in the world of entertainment. She was recently seen in The Night Manager and got great reviews for her performance. The Ponniyin Selvan actress is all set to add another feather to her hat as she will be making her Hollywood debut in the upcoming film Monkey Man. The film is directed by actor Dev Patel who is making his directorial debut with the film.

Makers have dropped the trailer of the film which is high on action thrillers. Sobhita is seen looking stunning as she shares screen space with Oscar winning actor Dev Patel. Her role is not disclosed completely in the trailer and is kept intriguing. She is seen motivating Dev to come out of his shell and becoming the savior of the suppressed.

Dev has not only directed and acted in the film but has also written it. Dev is seen as a boxer and is seen wearing a monkey mask during the MMA fights. The film also takes inspiration from LOrd Hanuman. The basic premise of the film is about how an anonymous man transforms from an underdog fighter to a powerful messiah.

The video’s description says, “Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).”

