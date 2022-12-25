Moose Jattana calls Uorfi a 'cocky personality', loves Soundous's style

MUMBAI : After making a considerable splash with 'Bigg Boss OTT', social media influencer Moose Jattana is entering the popular reality dating show 'Splitsvilla X4' hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani.

In conversation with IANS, Moose spoke about her reluctance before she said 'yes' to the show and why she is not so fond of Uorfi Javed.

She said: "My first thought was that it's not the place for me, I won't fit in and I'll probably clash with people in terms of how I feel about love. I'm not possessive, I don't crave commitment. I had concerns but I was told I'd have fun, and that I sure did."

Moose is going to be another mischief-maker after Uorfi and both are entering at the same time. Both Moose and Uorfi were part of 'Bigg Boss 0TT' and clearly, Moose doesn't hold Uorfi in high regard.

As she mentioned: "I wasn't really on the show at the same time as her! Thank God for that because what I've seen of her on the show I didn't like. Very cocky personality."

While talking about the current season of the dating-based reality show, she added: "I'm enjoying this season. Many characters, some fake stories too, some acting, and some real emotions, There's something for everyone this season I would say. I can't wait to see myself on the show, and see how my story plays out. Plus I made an effort to look good this time."

Moose believes in showing her real side and doesn't have any game plan. "I have no strategy. I've never had one. I just play with my heart. Whatever feels right at the time."

About the different shades of Moose will the viewers notice on 'Splitsvilla X4', she replied: "I will fight and make good connections as well. So, with a little bit of love, and a little bit of anger, people will see what Moose is in her everyday life."

She has had some major fights on the show and developed a good relationship with contestants such as Soundous Moufakkir, with whom she also appeared in the last season of 'Roadies'. Although they didn't share a good bond on the previous show, this time they have better terms with each other.

Speaking about her favourite contestant on the show, she added: "My favourite contestant so far is Soundous. She's killing it. She has an opinion and she stands her ground. And I love her style."

Moose makes a lot of headlines for her tattoos and she uses them as an expression of her thoughts, memories, and ideologies.

"I feel my tattoos are like time stamps. What I was doing at that time in life, how I felt, and what my ideologies were. It's like documenting my life on my body."

Having been in the industry for so long, how does she view her journey? And did she at any point think about giving it all up?

Moose replied: "The journey has been tough, there are rewarding moments also. I'm happy to be working in Mumbai. And whenever I feel unhappy, I will leave. It is not do or die for me."

"I love myself and my health more than I love Mumbai. I don't think of giving up. I think of what is best for me. I take care of myself, prioritise my health, my mental health, and my relationships with people, and then make my decisions."



SOURCE : IANS