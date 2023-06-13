More than a hundred costume styles were tested on the cast of Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’, showcasing the lifestyle of the uber rich Mahajan family

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 12:49
Mahajan

MUMBAI: In the enchanting world of television, where fascinating stories unfold and vibrant characters come to life, costumes play an integral role in shaping the narrative. Each garment weaves a tale of its own, reflecting the vision of the makers who are on a journey to create something truly exceptional. Following this essence, the costumes of Sony SAB’s upcoming show Vanshaj showcase the opulence and grandeur of the Mahajan family.

The thought process that fuelled the costume design for Vanshaj was detailed and with an ensemble cast of more than twelve artists, the task was intense. But how does one highlight differences of each character and their uniqueness? The answer lay in detailed deliberations and craftsmanship that unfolded throughout this production. 

Stories of tireless dedication and the meticulous process undertaken to bring the costumes of Vanshaj to life emerge. Countless hours were devoted for extensive trial sessions, where each fabric, pattern, and embellishment were painstakingly scrutinised to ensure a perfect fit for the characters. Over 120 unique styles were meticulously tested and refined, helping each character radiate an aura that was distinct to themself.

Mahir Pandhi, who plays the character of DJ, said, “Costumes in Vanshaj are not just mere outfits; they are a vivid representation of style and individuality. With each ensemble, the team has experimented and created a look that resonates with the character's essence. Take my character DJ, for instance; as a larger-than-life character, we worked to elevate his presence through fashion, ensuring he stands out amidst the crowd. It's been a journey of dedication and creativity.”

Parinitaa Seth, who plays the character of Gargi, said. “My costumes are the canvas through which my character's nuances come alive. Gargi is rich, modern, and classy and we did multiple trials to get the perfect look for her character. I’m extremely impressed with the contemporary designs and smart silhouettes of my attire as it captures the essence of my character in all its glory. The costumes in Vanshaj speak a visual language.”

Stay tuned to this space for more on Sony SAB's Vanshaj, which premieres on 12th June, airing Monday to Saturday, 10 pm!

Vanshaj Mahajan family Sony Sab Mahir Pandhi Parinitaa Seth Gargi DJ Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 12:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shoaib Embraces the Peshawari Dialect to Perfectly Disguise his Role as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in the Upcoming Track of 'Ajooni' on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: Popular television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has taken on a challenging new character in the hit show 'Ajooni' on...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh NO! Jasleen provokes Seerat against the Brar family!
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
What! Kiara Advani recreates her wedding pose in Satyaprem Ki Katha but later deletes the post after getting trolled
MUMBAI:   Popular actress Kiara Advani is one of the popular actresses of Hindi cinema. While she has been riding high...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat goes on a mission, Savi takes a BIG decision
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
MUST READ! These television serials got an extension before they went off-air
MUMBAI: The Indian television industry has witnessed a variety of shows over the years. The content that is being...
JioCinema gives Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Housemates Ki Pehli Jhalak, to reveal all by 7PM on JioCinema App
MUMBAI: 13th June, 2023: Amidst the soaring speculations and swirling rumors surrounding the highly anticipated Bigg...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
What! Kiara Advani recreates her wedding pose in Satyaprem Ki Katha but later deletes the post after getting trolled
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shoaib Embraces
Shoaib Embraces the Peshawari Dialect to Perfectly Disguise his Role as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in the Upcoming Track of 'Ajooni' on Star Bharat
television
MUST READ! These television serials got an extension before they went off-air
Rubina Dilaik or Shraddha Arya
Whoa! This Tv actress earns a whopping Rs 1 crore per month and its not Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik or Shraddha Arya
Guitarist Shines
Best Indian Female Blues Guitarist Shines in America
Siddharth Kumar Tewary
EXCLUSIVE Siddharth Kumar Tewary opens up on his vision behind producing mythological shows for today's generation: The stories about our culture and roots need to be told in a way that it's relevant to the audiences in today's time
Anusha Dandekar
OMG! Anusha Dandekar gets surgery to remove a lump in the ovary, says “so grateful I’m recovering…”