More passion in what I do - that's my birthday gift : Avinash Mishra 

MUMBAI: Actor Avinash Mishra, who is currently busy in shooting for his new show Durga, turned a year older Wednesday (December 9). And he is loving the fact that he will be ushering in his birthday on the set of Durga. The show is premiering on 14th December and Avinash says," I will be shooting in the night shift on 8th Dec so I will welcome my birthday while working. It is nothing short of a blessing for me, I have always loved the idea of a working birthday. Somehow I feel it's God's blessing. Last year I took a day off to celebrate my birthday with my parents and school friends and had a great time."

Speaking about a self gift on his birthday Avinash adds,"More passion towards my craft! Acting is my profession but at the same time it is my passion too. It is required for whatever we do in life. Every time I start something new I feel there should be more passion. In Durga I am playing Dev's character which is in a completely new zone for me. I am loving the character and the passion we all have put in for this."

What is your birthday wish? "My birthday wish would be to have the strength to fight negativity and move ahead full throttle with positivity. We all are fighting with the deadly virus and are facing this. But this too shall pass." Speaking on the birthday rituals Avinash adds, "Well ... I don’t follow any rituals but from this year I have decided not to celebrate my birthday because now I don't feel like celebrating it. I have become more mature than last year, so it is better to celebrate the days when I will do something great or achieve heights in my life.”