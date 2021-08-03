MOST-AWAITED MOMENT! Raghav-Pallavi to FINALLY consummate their marriage in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The viewers have seen how Raghav and Pallavi's relationship dynamics have changed over time.

From being stern enemies, the duo can't get enough of each other.

Raghav and Pallavi married under crucial circumstances, however, both have realised their love for each other now.

The viewers have seen some cute and romantic moments of Raghav and Pallavi.

And now, the upcoming episode will witness the most-awaited moment which will leave the diehard fans excited.

Raghav and Pallavi have accepted each other as husband and wife but now, they will finally consummate their marriage.

The future episode will see Raghav and Pallavi taking their relationship to the next level.

The viewers can expect some super romantic scenes between Raghav and Pallavi which will leave them wanting for more.

It will be interesting to see how this beautiful moment takes place and how Raghav and Pallavi's life will change post this.

The show is based on Star Maa's Telugu series Gorintaku and produced by SOL Productions and Sandiip Films.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali stars Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar in the lead roles.

