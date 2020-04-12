Most Memorable Moments: Koffee With Karan Season 4

MUMBAI: Bored of the regular “work from home” schedule?

With Star World’s initiative “World from Home”, the channel urges people to stay home, stay safe, and while at it, binge-watch back-to-back episodes of the most loved Bollywood chat show, KOFFEE WITH KARAN ALL SEASONS, every day from 9AM to 9PM!

Before you take a break from work & begin your binge spree, here’s a look back of the most memorable moments –hilarious and controversial, so that you don’t miss out on any fun:

When Deepika opened up about her breakup with Ranbir

The couch has always been infamous as the holy land where the celebrities sip coffee and spill the beans. While PC and DP gave way to many revelations, the one that set the show on roar was when Deepika opened up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

The Bollywood Beauty expressed that she was so vested in her relationship that, "relationship became her world." So much so that developed a commitment phobia post her breakup and she didn’t understand the concept of casually dating without commitment.

When Emraan Hashmi talked about his worst kiss and much more

The show once again did what it does best! Kjo brought the man who is famed for all his numerous onscreen kisses on the couch making this rapid fire round indeed the most catty of all.

On being asked about his worst kiss, Emraan named Mallika Sherawat and their onscreen kiss in 'Murder' as his worst. He when on to add that if he had the chance he would also gift her an 'Idiot's guide to be successful in Hollywood'. It didn’t stop here, what left the room in silence was when he called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘plastic’.

When Kiran revealed that Amir Khan doesn’t bathe regularly

KWK is known as the most frivolous show in the history of Indian talk shows; however, a few revelations on its sets took the audiences by dead surprise!

Kiran leaked one of Amir Khan’s best guarded secrets on season 4 when she mentioned that she disliked the fact that Amir avoided taking baths. In his defense, Amir went on to say, “I’m a very clean person, I don’t need to have a bath,” “I believe in water conservation,” he added.

When Freida and Nargis’ episode was pushed to a late night slot due to its BOLD content

The episode starring Freida & Nargis was pushed to a late night slot due to the explicit conversations that set the couch ablaze. So much so that even the repeat of the episode was a shorter censored version.

The content ranged from the duo answering KJo’s sex queries very frankly to them vividly explaining a threesome with Deepika Padukone and much more! Nargis even went on to mention that many a times her name is misheard as Nalgas (Spanish), that leaves people wondering if her name literally was – Buttcheeks (meaning of the Spanish word Nalgas).

When Salman Khan claimed to be a Virgin

Season 4 was yet another sensational season of tete-a-tete as the most loved Bollywood stars made way for many shocking confessions.

Bhai went on to tell KJo that he was saving himself for his future bride, surprised as ever Karan asked if that meant that Salman was a virgin? Salman looked Karan straight in the eyes and affirmed with a head nod, meaning yes. He mentioned that he likes to sleep alone as he can spread his legs however he wants when no one else is sharing the bed, hm…wonder what that really means? He also added that all the women that he has been with were just friends.

