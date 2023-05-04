"A mother is her daughter's first friend” says 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' actor Kashish Duggal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 12:43
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of today who is determined to succeed in her dream company, and she has one simple question to ask – why can’t a girl take her sapnon ki chhalaang to an alien city to accomplish this? Its protagonist Radhika, essayed by Megha Ray aims to be an example to many who wish to break such barriers and forge a new path for themselves, as they take a leap of faith to a new city. Being the wind beneath her wings and a big support system to Radhika is her mother, Suman that will be portrayed by the talented actress, Kashish Duggal. 

Having done both Bollywood films and television shows, Kashish Duggal is now set to make her mark with the understated yet pivotal role of Suman Yadav – a proud mother who is also her daughter’s staunchest supporter. Speaking about her how she connects with this role, Kashish shared, "Playing Radhika's mother does not stray far from who I am. As a mother, I also worry and have many apprehensions but its important to believe in their dreams and I want to give my child every opportunity to blossom and go after what they want. A mother is her daughter's first friend. And as she grows up to be a woman, she stands shoulder to shoulder with her, ready to be her support if she stumbles.”

Speaking about the character, Kashish added saying, “Radhika's mother is a lot like the mothers of millennial/GenZ kids who realise that fears and concerns will always remain paramount, but we must trust that our daughters are no less than our sons. I love my character who has been written ever so poignantly, understanding the mindset of a woman whose child is ready to step into adulthood and brave the realities of the world we live in. I hope the viewers enjoy the show, it is a special story and is very close to my heart."

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is set to premiere on 10th April, every Monday to Friday only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Sony Entertainment Television Sapnon Ki Chhalaang Kashish Duggal Radhika GenZ kids Instagram TellyChakkar
