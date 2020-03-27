Mouni Roy is Arjun Bijlani’s BEST FEMALE FRIEND from the industry

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, this has not affected TellyChakkar’s efficiency to report interesting facts from the entertainment industry

TellyChakkar.com did an exclusive LIVE session with the handsome hunk Arjun Bijlani. In the candid conversation, Arjun spoke about several topics from being quarantined with his family, to his future projects and about his friends from the industry.

When asked about his female best friend from the industry, Arjun said, “I believe Mouni is quite a close friend of mine. And a fun fact is that we know each other since a long time. People have an assumption

that we met during the Naagin days, but that’s not true. We did a certain video long ago. That time we were quite young. We, ofcourse, became solid friends during Naagin”.

Spilling secrets about Mouni, Arjun added, “Looking at her, one cannot believe that she eats a lot. But the fact is that she does. She eats every thing from pickle to pappad to rice and daal... everything! In

fact, there is a specific samosa seller around Filmcity. She even eats that! But having said that, she also works out harder and she knows how to balance her food and workout. So its all okay”.

