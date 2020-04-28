News

Mouni Roy GROOVES with her 'SPECIAL SOMEONE' !

Any guesses who is it?

28 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy has undoubtedly carved a niche for herself. 

She has raised the bar higher with her acting chops. Having started with television, Mouni made her debut in Bollywood with Gold and has certainly proved that she is versatile.

She is also a very stylish actress and often shares beautiful pictures of herself to treat her followers and admirers.

Mouni recently took to social media to share her love for Rysa Singh who happens to be her friend Roopali Kadyan's daughter. 

Take a look:

Show your love for Mouni and Rysa in the comments below!

