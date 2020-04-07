Mouni Roy shows off her sizzling beach body amidst the lockdown

MUMBAI: Coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. While most of us are working from home, we try to do fun things alongside to pass time. Most celebrities are frequently updating their followers on what they are up to on a daily basis.

Some have also been sharing throwback pictures on their social media accounts for fans. Recently, Mouni Roy shared some of her beach memories. Sporting a blue and yellow bikini, Mouni can be seen chilling on the beach in these throwback pics. The actress looks stunning in the pictures that she shared. But more than her stunning pictures, it is the caption that has grabbed our attention. Sharing the pics, Mouni wrote, 'along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust ...(stories in my head to the rescue some days).'

Meanwhile, Mouni has been busy showing off her artistic side by sharing some of her painting skills on her social media. On the work front, the diva will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Have a look at her photos.

Credits: Pinkvilla