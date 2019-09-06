A mouse to create chaos in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) will soon celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

As per the plot, Gokuldham Society’s 'Ekmeva Secretary' Master Bhide calls for a meeting to discuss about the developments on Ganesh Utsav celebrations in the society.

However, as usual and in line with the way things happen in Gokuldham, the meeting begins with a tiff between Iyer and Jethalal. Iyer criticizes Jethalal for always being late, and this leads to a war of words between the two with Master Bhide looking for an opportunity to start the society meeting. Finally, Jethalal’s father intervenes and asks his son to stop arguing so that Bhide can finally make the important announcement that he wanted to.

The two relent, and just when Bhide is about to begin, Roshan spots a mouse and jumps off her chair screaming. The situation erupts into chaos with everyone looking for a safer spot above the ground, and again, it leads to another quarrel, this time between Popatlal and Bhide. However, thankfully, as always, Taarak finds a way to mediate and tells everyone that spotting mice is a good omen since it is Ganeshji’s vahan. Everyone agrees with the sentiment, and finally, Bhide gets his chance.

Bhide excitedly informs everyone that everything is in order, and all the preparations are in place for the society’s Ganesh Utsav celebrations. As usual, Tapu Sena takes the responsibility to decorate the pandal and Bappa’s throne, and the Mahila Mandal, led by Madhavi, gets to preparing Ganeshji’s favourite food – modaks.

All the women gather at her residence, and Madhavi teaches them to prepare modaks in a different style called ‘talanichey modak’. She takes them through the entire process of making the modak with each one of them lending a hand in the making of a modak, and within no time, a plateful of modaks is ready. Not only do they make the first lot, but Madhavi also suggests that this year, they will welcome Ganapati Bappa by serving him eleven types of modaks.

With Bappa’s blessings, everything looks and sounds just great at Gokuldham Society this year! Hopefully, there won’t be any new twists as is customary in the society and that you will shortly find out about in the next episode.

Whether all goes as planned or not, what is assured is that the audience will get to laugh and relieve the stress of their everyday lives by watching the show. May Ganapati Bappa bless you all!