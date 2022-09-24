Mr. Anuj Kapadia becomes Mrs. Kajol Devgn on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' Grand finale

MUMBAI: The last Sunday with our favorite Star Parivaar families is finally here. 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is gearing up for the grand finale special with an absolutely fantastic surprise from Gaurav Khanna, aka Anuj Kapadia from Anupama. 

Mr. Anuj Kapadia transforms into Mrs. Kajol as he takes to the 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' stage and leaves everyone in slipts with his comedy act. There's no doubt Gaurav Khanna is an excellent actor and an entertainer. He embodies each character he plays, and now we get to witness him in a unique avatar which is not only hilarious but extremely well played. 

The performance will leave the audience gasping for air as "Kajol", aka Anuj Kapadia, gives attention to each Star Parivaar member. Many other performances will follow with Ulka Gupta's puppet dance, Sumbul Touqueer's energetic number, and fan-favourite Rupali Ganguly's garba dance performance. 

To not miss out on this epic performance, tune in to 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar', Sunday at 8 PM, only on Star Plus!

