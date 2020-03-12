Mr. Bhide Wins The Household Disciplinarian Case Against Mrs. Madhavi

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Judge Sonalika Bhide presiding over the household case between Mrs. Madhavi and Mr. Bhide. As it turns out, the Judge rules in favor of Mr. Bhide on the account that fathers are daughters’ heroes for life. A dejected Mrs Madhavi is later consoled by Sonu when she tells her mother that she loves her dearly and that they are BFFs.

A teacher and staunch disciplinarian – Mr. Bhide accuses his wife of being careless with household chores. In her defense, Madhavi offers an explanation about how things got a little overlooked and then goes on to remind Mr. Bhide the several occasions when he has been insensitive and inconsiderate with her over the years. Overhearing the argument between her mother and father, Sonu intervenes and offers to mediate the dispute.

Will the dispute end right there or will Mr. Bhide continue to tease Madhavi for losing the case? Will Sonu be able to pacify her mother for taking her father’s side? There is little fun if all is disclosed here.