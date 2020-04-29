Mr. Faisu is Mahira’s lover boy..

MUMBAI: Tik Tok Star Faisal Shaikh who is better known as Mr Faisu is an internet star, and in no time his videos get a million views. He has a lot of fan following.

Mahira is known for her characters in Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3, but she rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Mahira used to do a lot of Tik Tok videos, and she was also known as a Tik Tok star.

At one point, the two were rumoured to have been in a relationship but had never admitted it in public.

Now we came across a very funny Tik Tok video between the stars where Mahira is telling Faisu that she doesn’t need anyone and only wants him.

They are performing on the very famous song Julie Julie. The video is really very entertaining and will bring a smile on all #faria fans.

Fans have commented saying that they love their pair and they would like to see more of them on screen.

Post her stint in Bigg Boss , Mahira and Faisu have stopped making vidoes together and now Mahira very often makes video with Paras.

Well, we wonder what Paras would have to say about this, considering the fact that he is quite possessive about his friend Mahira.

