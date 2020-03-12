Mreenal Deshraj falls victim to online banking fraud

MUMBAI: Mreenal Deshraj, who has acted in the serial Ishqbaaz, has fallen victim to online banking fraud.

According to the media report, the actress has lost an amount of 27000 due to a bank fraud. The unfortunate incident took place on 25 February.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Mreenal narrated the incident, “I was facing a problem in my Paytm and payments were not happening. Whenever I was doing any transaction, I used to receive a message to get my KYC done. Also, I used the app frequently, so I messaged Paytm support that nobody called me from their end for my KYC process and my amount of 2500 in wallet has been blocked due to which I am unable to use it.”

She added, “Then in sometime, I received a call from their team asking me to update my KYC online and they sent me a link. I clicked on that link and immediately 758 rupees were deducted from my Paytm wallet. I called on the same number again and he said will be sending me another link, so I need to click on it to recover my lost money but again some amount was deducted and by end of the day, nearly 27000 rupees was stolen from my bank account.”

Mreenal further said, “I have watched the show Jamtara and I’m always alert when any such calls happen, but here, I was messaging to the Paytm support post which I used to receive a call from their side immediately. Also, the number on Truecaller showed as Paytm so I believed it to be genuine.”

Did the actress take some immediate action? She replied, “I went to the bank and complained about it. They asked me to file an FIR at the nearest police station which I did in no time. Although, the bank and police initially told me that since it was my fault to click the links, I won’t be getting my money back. However, they have begun with the procedure. Let's see what happens. My whole purpose is to bring this incident to the notice of everyone out there, so that the people get more alert in such situations.. It was my hard-earned money that’s gone and I feel cheated.”

Credits: SpotboyE