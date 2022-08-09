Mreenal Deshraj: Nutrition is key in changing the composition of our body and it makes us feel healthy and strong, and comfortable in our own skin

MUMBAI : One of the good things Covid has taught us is to make us aware of how important it is to take a break for the betterment of our mental and physical health. This is the reason why diet and nutrition have become the order of the day for everyone. Celebs are no different. Actor Mreenal Deshraj shares two nutrition secrets on the occasion of National Nutrition Week that falls between September 1 and September 8. The idea behind this week is to make people aware of the importance of a balanced diet that helps in developing a good immune system

“Nutrition is key in changing the composition of our body and it makes us feel really healthy and strong, and comfortable in our own skin. I depend on nutrition for these objectives. If I have to detail two secrets I would say, firstly, I focus a lot on electrolytes. Phosphorus, Potassium, Zinc, Magnesium, Sodium, Copper, and Calcium are all so important in regulating bloat, water retention, kidney health, and skin glow. The cornerstone of my ‘diet’ is balancing out my electrolytes so I am feeling energetic all day, regulating my cortisol levels and keeping water retention to a minimum,” she says.

Sharing about her second secret to stay fit, the actor mentions protein. She adds, “Protein is King. I have spent so much of my life running away from protein that I am paying the price for it now. But, fixing this has led to me feeling so much better overall. I used to stay away from protein, and all I would eat is veggies and carbs. I didn’t even eat any real fat. All this led to my gastric lining getting eroded and to fix this I have had to change my entire attitude towards food. Now, with a high protein diet which is also diverse in protein sources from eggs, chicken, paneer, tofu, and whey, I am able to recover really well between workouts, my stomach is feeling healthier, my incessant bloat is controlled, my mind feels better and I feel energetic. The latest research by doctors like Dr. Gabrielle Lyon has shown that protein is key in reversing almost all metabolic diseases so I think this is something a lot of people should research and pay attention to”