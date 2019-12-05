Mreenal Deshraj shows positivity even in a negative situation

MUMBAI: Mreenal Deshraj is known for her roles in popular TV shows like Ishqbaaaz, Adalat, and Naagin. The talented diva has been on complete bed rest for quite some time now. Well, the actress suffered an injury due to which she had to take a break from her busy schedule and rest till she was completely healed.

The actress in her recent interview with TellyChakkar revealed how it happened. Mreenal said, 'I came back from a holiday in Goa and the incident happened the same day. My plasma TV was there on the floor which was to be installed. I took it but bumped into a chair, an the 60- to 70-kg TV fell on my leg.'

The actress further revealed that there was no fracture but her foot got damaged. The actress was advised for complete rest after this incident.

Talking about how she spent her time while she was recovering, Mreenal said that she kept herself extremely positive, instead of getting tensed. She passed her time watching TV, hanging out with friends, and taking care of her injury in order to recover fast.

The actress also revealed that this injury taught her something, and it was God's way of telling her to slow down. Mreenal has been constantly busy with her work but this incident gave her a chance to rejuvenate herself and spend some relaxing moments not worrying about anything else except her health.

Mreenal has almost recovered and will soon bounce back and get into her routine life just like before.

Hats off to the actress for taking her condition in such a positive way. We wish the beautiful actress a speedy recovery.