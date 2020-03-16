Mridula Oberoi left a banking career to pursue her acting dreams

Actress Mridula Oberoi, currently seen playing a negative role Nimmi in Ektaa R Kapoor's show 'Appnapan', shares a few memories as she completes five years in the industry.

MUMBAI:  Actress Mridula Oberoi, currently seen playing a negative role Nimmi in Ektaa R Kapoor's show 'Appnapan', shares a few memories as she completes five years in the industry.

The actress recalls arriving in Mumbai to fulfil her dreams. She says: "I remember, I landed in Mumbai only with three things: conviction, belief and a purpose in life leaving behind everything, my family, my kid, financial security, comfort, luxurious life which is not easy to get out of but I believed in myself and dared to follow my inner voice."

She goes on to say: "I still remember the day I landed, it was raining while waiting for my cab. I called home and said to my dad that this is the place I was searching for in so many years of life. The city has surely made me a better person. I have evolved, outgrown my fears of life and have gone limitless."

Hailing from Pathankot, Punjab, the actress left her banking career to pursue her dreams in acting. She says she got a lot of opportunities after coming to Mumbai but initially it was not so easy for her and she had to work hard on her acting skills.

"It was like learning on the sets only since I came from a banking background. Like you say, hands-on practice makes you learn quicker. And then I luckily got so many popular shows and the audience loved my skills."

She worked in Bollywood movies like 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Love Aaj Kal 2' and did a number of TV shows such as 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Naagin 6', 'Bhagya Laxmi' and many more.

"I also remember my first show, Beyhadh, where I did a cameo for 12 days and hardly spoke 5 lines in all those days. Since it was a very popular show I was recognised," shares the actress while referring to her journey in the entertainment industry.

SOURCE- IANS

