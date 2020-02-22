Mrunal Jain bags Dangal TV’s next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information.

Popular Television actor Mrunal Jain has bagged Dangal TV's upcoming project as the lead.

The show will have a unique story and Mrunal’s role will be quite an interesting one.

The show will be produced by Big Synergy who are heavily into producing non-fiction shows and have many fictions shows to their credits too.

Mrunal has been a part of shows like Uttaran and Naggarjun.

We couldn’t connect with Mrunal for a comment.

Our attempts to reach out to the channel spokesperson went in vain.

Dangal TV is riding high on success with the popularity of their shows like Phir Laut Aayi… Naagin and Lukkachuppi.

