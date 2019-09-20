News

Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwari to star in a short horror film directed by Karan Johar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Sep 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: Netflix and Dharma production recently announced a long-term partnership with each another. Karan Johar’s digital firm Dharmatic Entertainment was also a part of Netflix’s Lust stories, and soon, he will be shooting for horror anthology Ghost Stories.

As per media reports, Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen in Super 30 and Batla House, and Avinash Tiwari of Laila Majnu fame have been roped in as leads for Karan Johar's Ghost Stories. This will be Mrunal and Avinash's digital debut.

Netflix’s Ghost Stories began in August, and after Lust Stories, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are coming together for this horror series. The stories will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in the end.

For Karan Johar, directing a horror movie is not only challenging but also an exciting opportunity. Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma, while Anurag Kashyap has roped in Sobhita Dhulipala and Pavail Gulati as leads.

Tags > Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwari, Karan Johar, Netflix, Dharma Production, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Aalesha
Aalesha
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique

past seven days