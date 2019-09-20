Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwari to star in a short horror film directed by Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Netflix and Dharma production recently announced a long-term partnership with each another. Karan Johar’s digital firm Dharmatic Entertainment was also a part of Netflix’s Lust stories, and soon, he will be shooting for horror anthology Ghost Stories.

As per media reports, Mrunal Thakur, who was recently seen in Super 30 and Batla House, and Avinash Tiwari of Laila Majnu fame have been roped in as leads for Karan Johar's Ghost Stories. This will be Mrunal and Avinash's digital debut.

Netflix’s Ghost Stories began in August, and after Lust Stories, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are coming together for this horror series. The stories will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in the end.

For Karan Johar, directing a horror movie is not only challenging but also an exciting opportunity. Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma, while Anurag Kashyap has roped in Sobhita Dhulipala and Pavail Gulati as leads.