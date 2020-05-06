MS Dhoni relives his CHILDHOOD days as he indulges in a fun activity with his daughter; watch video

MUMBAI: It is said that sometimes we should unleash our inner child! It won’ be wrong to say that children help us to go back to our childhood days. It seems Mahendra Singh Dhoni too loves to revisit his childhood days when he spends quality time with his adorable daughter Ziva.

Wondering why we say so? Well, while browsing through his Instagram profile, we came across a super adorable throwback video of the father-daughter duo.

In the particular video, MS Dhoni and Ziva can be seen playing with sand on a beach.

As he shared the video, he remembered his childhood days. He wrote, “As a kid whenever v got sand this was one thing v would do for sure.”

Going by his caption, the cricketer certainly revisited his childhood days as he indulged in the fun activity with his child.

A few days back, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni had shared some lovely videos on her Instagram wherein the cricketer was seen enjoying bike ride with his daughter. Take a look below.

