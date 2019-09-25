MTV Ace of Space: Roadies fame Mandeep Gujjar enters as wild card contestant

MUMBAI: MTV Ace of Space has made an audience for itself. Created by Vikas Gupta, it is a captive reality television series. Currently, season 2 of the show is on air, which is hosted by Vikas himself. The show has been entertaining audience with its dramatic episodes.

The upcoming episode is going to unfold a lot of twists and turns. Well, mastermind Vikas Gupta recently revealed a big surprise for the guests of Ace of Space 2. The show will soon witness its first wild card entry and it's none other than MTV Roadies Rising fame Mandeep Gujjar.

Mandeep has been one of the strongest contestants of MTV Roadies Rising and has given a tough competition to Baseer Ali. It will be interesting to watch Mandeep and Baseer back again in MTV Ace of Space 2.