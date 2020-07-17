MTV Ace the Quarantine is all set for a power-packed Digital finale!

MUMBAI : With the finale approaching for MTV Ace the Quarantine, the eight contestants are leaving no stone unturned to make the competition intense and become the ultimate winner. While building up for the grand finale, this episode is going to be all about the group challenge and how amidst the game, the entertainers will be seen indulging into an argument.

While the two teams will be showcasing their videos and everyone will get a chance to reveal and give their opinion on each other’s videos, a major fight between Roadies Real Heroes winner Arun Sharma and Roadies Real Heroes fame Tara Prasad creates tension. Yukti Arora will also reveal her ordeal and the difficulties faced in this group challenge. Will the conflict be resolved peacefully or the hosts will have to interfere? Tune in to MTV Ace the Quarantine see what happens next.

(ALSO READ : Manhar Seth quits MTV Ace the Quarantine)

A bigger surprise awaits the viewers, as its time for the digital finale of MTV Ace the Quarantine. The LIVE finale and voting will have the entertainers perform and will also have guests like Prince Narula and Shruti Sinha grace the finale. Amongst the final contenders, top 3 will get shortlisted and will make their final performance for the judgement. One entertainer will be announced the winner.

Time to vote for your favourites and stay tuned to the digital finale of MTV Ace the Quarantine, on 18th July only on the Facebook page of MTV India at 5PM.

Link: https://we.tl/t-1wvGvmDEDm

(ALSO READ : Mastermind Vikas Gupta gets an emotional task for MTV Ace Of Space contestants)