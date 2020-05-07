MTV Girls on Top fame actor Lakshya Punjabi OPENS UP on his THRILLER web series Sin

MUMBAI: Lakshya Punjabi, who has worked in Hindi as well as Bengali TV shows, will be seen in Addatimes’ Hindi web-series Sin. The actor is playing one of the lead roles in it.

Lakshya, who was previously seen in Hindi shows like MTV Girls on Top, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi and Puncch Beat, is playing the character of Faizan, a young and dynamic boy who ventures into the world of sexual fantasies out of sheer curiosity.

The actor will be seen alongside Aryan D. Roy and Sweta Mishra in the Arunava Khasnobis directorial.

An excited Lakshya told TellyChakkar, “It’s been an absolute honour to be a part of this amazing web series which has the potential of being one of the best crime thrillers of the year.”

“It was a wonderful experience working with such an amazing cast and crew, where everyone was such a professional and so helpful,” added the actor who also acted in Bengali serials like Ke Apon Ke Por, Aloy Bhubon Bhora and Netaji.

The six-episode series, shot across Kolkata and other parts of Bengal, is an investigation drama focusing on the world of carnal fantasies, drugs, and deep criminal conspiracies. Sin has been shot over six months from September 2019 to February 2020.The series will also be available in Bengali as a dubbed version.

Sin will hit the OTT platform Addatimes on 8 May 2020.

Check out the teaser here.

