MTV Love School Fame Jagnoor Aneja sets a benchmark in the fashion world!

MUMBAI: MTV Love School Season 1 and 2 contestant Jagnoor Aneja has been making limelights in the fashion world, courtesy goes to his brilliant fashion choreography skills. Recently, he was seen setting up a benchmark at India’s biggest fashion show ‘India Luxury Show’ where he had brought broadway culture at Indian ramp and raised the mercury level of capital city in the winter.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagnoor Aneja says “I can’t describe my happiness into words. I had been working so hard for this fashion show to make it grand and it came out so beautifully. It was all about high fashion and up style sensibilities. When I had put Instagram stories of the show, people from Television Fraternity and MTV people were also appreciating and congratulating me. I am so overwhelmed to see such a response. A big thank you to all for always encouraging me.”

If reports are to be believed, after the extension of the current season of Big Boss, he can be seen in the Big Boss house in early January. It will be interesting to watch!