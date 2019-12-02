MTV Roadies fame Raj Kumar joins the cast of Rashmi Sharma's Lukka Chuppi!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar was the first to report about Rashmi Sharma Productions launching a new show on Dangal.



We also reported that this will be a Kanpur-based story. It revolves around the male lead being all set to achieve his dreams. However, the female lead adds an interesting twist to his aspirations when she enters his life.



For the same, Rahul Sharma, who was last seen in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, and Aparna Dixit, who is much appreciated for her role in Bepannah Pyaar, have been signed on opposite one another.



Titled Lukka Chuppi, the show has now roped in MTV Roadies fame Raj Kumar.



He will play a character named Prakash, the best friend of the male lead.



The actor was earlier seen in Jaat Ki Jugni in a grey shade. However, this time he will be seen as a happy-go-lucky guy.



