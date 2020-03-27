MTV Roadies Real Heroes winner Arun Sharma is Co-QUARANTINED with Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhry?

MUMBAI: As we know, due to COVID 19, people are making sure to take safety measures. The government has imposed a 21 day lockdown to make sure that people stay at home eventually safegaurd themselves from the deadly Coronavirus. All the transport facilities from roadways, railways to airways are stalled.

MTV Roadies Real Heroes winner Arun Sharma is apparently co-quarantining with one of the gang leaders Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhry. Arun is spotted in several videos on PriVika’s Instagram posts and stories. Arun belongs to Kashmir and looks like it was difficult for him to travel all the way to Kashmir in such difficult times and hence he is staying with Prince and Yuvika.

Prince has always been extremely supportive and helpful to almost everyone he knows. He seen supporting and promoting the work of budding talents and fitness enthusiasts. He is one of the very few people who doesn’t think about monetary benefits before promoting hardworking individuals.

He has always kept relationships and humanity above monetary benefits.vNeedless to say, the nation needs more people like him.

Show some love for Prince in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.