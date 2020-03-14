MTV Roadies Revolution mentor Nikhil Chinapa abuses contestant

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is loved by the audience, especially the youth. When someone says Roadies, all you could think of how the contestants get grilled on the show by the mentors. A video from MTV Roadies Revolution, which is the 17th season, has gone viral across social media platforms. Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Raftaar are the mentors or the gang leaders, whereas Rannvijay Singh is the host of the show. Regarding the video that has set the internet ablaze, we saw how netizens slammed Neha Dhupia and also called her ‘fake feminist’. After her turn, netizen have now picked on Nikhil Chinapa for hurling abusive words at a contestant.

For the unversed, a video from MTV Roadies Revolution went viral in which Neha Dhuipa was seen slamming a contestant after he admitted that he slapped a girl because she cheated on him with five other boyfriends. Neha did give the contestant her piece of mind, but unfortunately those comments did not go down well with Twitterati.

Now, another video has hit the internet in which gang leader Nikhil Chinapa is seen slamming the same male contestant. Nikhil, who also couldn’t remain calm post the contestant’s confession, started hurling abusive words at him. Twitterati has slammed Chinapa for his choice of words.

What has happened to shows on television ! @MTVRoadies no concept of #CodeOfConduct for your employees ?



I pray kids & teens aren't growing up watching this. #nikhilchinapa #NehaDhupia @nikhilchinapa https://t.co/MgZuMsSERX — Vyomika (@vyomikasahni) March 12, 2020

