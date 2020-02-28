MTV Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia LOSES CALM as a contestant confesses hitting a woman

MUMBAI: The seventeenth season on MTV Roadies will soon hit the Television screens. The show has an incredible fan-following. The show has been instrumental in giving fame and popularity to many contestants as well inspiring the youth.

The show has begun on TV and the first episode was quite entertaining as well as fiery. Well, the show has just started and soon all the fun, entertainment and controversies will roll out.

In the upcoming episodes, Neha Dhupia will lose her calm on one of the contestants who will confess hitting her girlfriend as he caught her cheating on him. Neha will blast at the contestant for his action and say that nobody gives him the right to hit a woman.

Have a look at the video:

