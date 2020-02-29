MTV ROADIES REVOLUTION: OMG! Neha Dhupia loses a challenge against a contestant?

MUMBAI: The seventeenth season on MTV Roadies will soon hit the Television screens. The show has an incredible fan-following. The show has been instrumental in giving fame and popularity to many contestants as well inspiring the youth.

The show has begun on TV and the first two episodes were quite entertaining as well as fiery. Well, the show has just started and soon all the fun, entertainment and controversies will roll out. In the upcoming episodes, Prince Narula, Raftaar, Nikhil Chinnapa and Rannvijay will ask Neha Dhupia to do an arm-wrestling challenge with a female contestant who’s majorly into fitness.

While competing with her, Neha will almost look like she is going to lose the challenge.

Have a look at the video:

Are you excited for MTV Roadies Revolution’s journey to unfold? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.