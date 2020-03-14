MTV ROADIES REVOLUTION: Raftaar to FUND an initiative by a contestant

MUMBAI: The seventeenth season on MTV Roadies have hit the Television screens. The show has an incredible fan-following. The show has been instrumental in giving fame and popularity to many contestants as well inspiring the youth.

Staying true to the promise, the show is giving a complete dose of controversies, entertainment and also revolution.

Well, in the upcoming episode, Raftaar will do something which will gain him immense respect from the viewers.

As the show has a new concept of bringing revolution, a contestant will have an interesting concept but he will mention that he doesn’t know if anyone would sponsor him. Raftaar took no time to say that he will fund the initiative by the contestant.

In a video released by MTV’s official handle, Raftaar promises to fund an interesting initiative by a contestant.

Have a look at the video:

