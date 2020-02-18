MTV Roadies Revolution: Raftaar, Nikhil Chinnapa and Rannvijay Singha LOSES CALM on a candidate

MUMBAI: The seventeenth season on MTV Roadies will soon hit the Television screens. The show has an incredible fan-following. The show has been instrumental in giving fame and popularity to many contestants as well inspiring the youth.

The seventeenth season of the show titled MTV Roadies Revolution will commence with a thought to curbing several societal issues. The auditions of the show went amazingly well and the journey of the contestants have begun.

The first episode of the show had an interesting twist which was announced that there will be no gang and no gang leaders but still, in a way the four leaders namely Nikhil Chinnapa, Raftaar, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula will fight against each other.

The auditions of Roadies are always very fiery and difficult. A candidate from Chandigarh came for auditions and in the form, he wrote that he once shot a dog when he was 18 years old. The judges went berserk hearing it and to top it all, the particular contestant was quite arrogant which made Rannvijay and Raftaar lose their calm.

The candidate of course was not selected.

Have a look at the video:

Just when we thought that the judges will take it easy during the first few episodes, Rannvijay and Raftaar proved us wrong.

