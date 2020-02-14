MTV Roadies Revolution: The VIRAL PARAGLIDING man Vipin Sahu auditions for the show

MUMBAI: The seventeenth season on MTV Roadies will soon hit the Television screens. The show has an incredible fan-following. The show has been instrumental in giving fame and popularity to many contestants as well inspiring the youth.

The seventeenth season of the show titled MTV Roadies Revolution will commence with a thought to curbing several societal issues. The auditions of the show went amazingly well and the journey of the contestants is set to start soon.

Well, in the auditions, the judges came across with a familiar face. The viral paragliding man who became a rage overnight also came forward for the auditions of MTV Roadies Revolution.

Vipin Sahu, the viral guy will be seen on the show. Raftaar, Prince Narura and Nikhil Chinnapa were all hugs for Vipin as he introduced himself in the auditions.

Roadies ki janta, pair upar kar ke ho jao ready to witness something special!

