MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.



Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show Ranvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.



ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Devanshi fame Karuna Pandey BAGS Hats Off Productions' upcoming show on Sony SAB



The last season was ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.



Hamid Barkzi emerged as the new winner of the show.



As per sources, the new season of the show will be beginning soon and the audition for the show will begin anytime soon.



Not much is known about the new season if Raanvijay would be back or Sonu Sood will continue as the new host of the show.

But the fans are super excited for the new season and eagerly want to know who would be the new host and the contestants of the show.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ :Exclusive! AapKe Aa Jane Se fame Naveen Pandit aka Naveen Pandita roped in for Hatsoff Productions’ next on Sony Sab!