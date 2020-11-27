MTV Splitsvilla 11 fame Sheetal Tiwari bags Colors’ Namak Ishq Ka

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about Colors’ Namak Ishq Ka, produced by Gul Khan’s Four Lions Pvt Ltd. (Read here: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka fame Ayansh Mishra to join Colors' Namak Ishq Ka)

It was TellyChakkar.com that broke the news about Shruti Sharma being locked to play the lead role in the show.

The promo of the show is already out and is garnering a lot of appreciation. The show also has Bigg Boss and Nazar fame actress Monalisa and popular actor Aditya Ojha.

Now, the latest buzz is that actress Sheetal Tiwari has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

As per sources, Sheetal will play a negative character in the show.

Sheetal is known for her stint in Splitsvilla season 11, Jhing Premachi, Baarish season 1 and 2 among others.

We couldn’t connect with Sheetal for a comment.

Namak Ishq Ka is a story about a poor orphan girl who decides to take up dancing to survive.

Well, apart from Namak Ishq Ka, Four Lions Pvt Ltd recently launched a new show titled Imlie on Star Plus. The producers are also in talks to roll out a show for Sony TV.

