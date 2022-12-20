MTV Splitsvilla 14 Contestants Joshua Chhabra shocking eviction; Says I came with my head held high like a lion and Going back the same way

MUMBAI : Joshua Chhabra who was seen on MTV reality dating show splitsvilla 14 recently got evicted from the show. He was paired opposite kashish ratnani as a love connection.

Joshua Chhabra posted his picture on instagram captioning it with ,I came with my head held high like a lion and I'm going back the same way .It took jealousy, hatred, lies , manipulation and a cheap pack of dogs to get me out of the show but life is way bigger than the show and the truth always prevails. I'm proud I was honest, straightforward, real and very respectful with everybody,Yes I was very misunderstood and some of you may not like me but I hope you don't support what happened with me today! Sometimes I ask God why this happens when you don't deserve it and he tells me that people with the greatest destiny's face the hardest battles. And one more thing, this girl Kashish she stood by me like a pillar in the show and I love you for that, Thankyou.

Seeing my beautiful journey towards the end of the episode.I had tears in my eyes .Thankyou babies my fans my supporters my lovers, this is just the start. Stay with me I love you. One Man Army (still in tears writing this) You never know ...I might be Back !



In the last episode, the shocking eviction news of Joshua Chhabra left all the fans disappointed and disheartened. As the show go on air and Joshua's eviction news came out fans started tagging Joshua Chhabra in their Instagram stories and started commenting on his recent post.fans pouring their love on him as they wanted him to be in the show.