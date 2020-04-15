THIS MTV Splitsvilla WINNER is a LOOKALIKE of a Bollywood actor

MUMBAI: They say that there are at least 7 people in this world who look alike or similar to each human being in the world. In the entertainment industry, whether it is the small screen or the big screen, everyone tries to look different to create their own cult.



There are several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities who look pretty similar to one another! And there are also several TV stars who look like Bollywood actors.

Many people feel Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia looks like Shivangi Joshi. Vrushika Mehta resembles Tamnah Bhatia and Kannika Mann has similar features as compared to Alia Bhatt.

TellyChakkar.com has found yet another Television personality’s resemblance with a Bollywood actor.

We’re talking about MTV Splitsvilla 3 winner Parag Chadha. Parag’s feature is quite similar to that of Zayed Khan.

Oval face, crisp jaw-line and pointed nose, Both Parag and Zayed look like mirror reflection of each other.

Have a look at the Pics:

What do you have to say about this uncanny resemblance between Parag and Zayed? Hit the comment section below.

