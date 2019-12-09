MTV Splitsvilla X2: Alfez Khaishagi gets BLAMED for Aahna Sharma's eviction

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 is becoming quite interesting with each passing episode.

The last episode was quite fiery and unexpected with many fights and heartbreak. Bhavya and Uday turned out to be the ideal match because of which Aahna was dumped.

However, netizens believe that Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhna Sharma were responsible for Aahna's eviction as they could've saved her by taking her in their team.

Seems like, both Alfez and Aradhna were quite confident that they would win the challenge against Miesha and Ashish to become the 'chosen one' couple of the villa, which clearly didn't happen.

A few fans pointed it out to Alfez that his decision was wrong because of which Aahna had to face the elimination.

Have a look at a few comments by fans:

