MTV Splitsvilla X2: Bhavya Singh’s UNEXPECTED MOVE against Miesha Iyer and Ashish Bhatia

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 is just a couple of days away from the grand finale. The show had an extremely successful run as the contestants made a rage with each episode and the drama and twists escalated with each passing episode.

Priyamvada Kant - Shrey Mittal and Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer will lock horns with each other in the finale episode.

Bhavya Singh has throughout claimed to be Miesha Iyer’s best friend. Miesha too has been extremely supportive of her in show and she never dumped Bhavya while she had the power several time with Bhavya ending up in dumping zone quite frequently.

Well, in the finale episode, Bhavya will make an unexpected move against Ashish-Miesha.

While the couples will be performing, Bhavya will cheer for Priyamvada and Shrey. Bhavya will be seen flipping in the last episode by siding up with Priyamvada-Shrey.

Everyone including Ashish and Miesha will be shocked by Bhavya’s move.

Well, TellyChakkar.com also reported recently about Priyamvada-Shrey in most probability winning the show.

