MTV Splitsvilla X2 contestant Aradhana Sharma opens up on being BODY SHAMED

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most loved seasons of all times.

The show was high on drama, entertainment, controversies, fights and ofcourse, romance. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the show. Recently, we reported that one of the most consistent couples of the show, Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhana Sharma parted ways and how they were content with the decision.

Moving on, it is no news that everyone is trying to do something productive as they are quarantined.

As for Aradhana, she chose social media to post a heartfelt message about the subject of body shaming. Aradhana expressed how she went through an emotional turmoil due to the shaming.

Here’s what she wrote: Criticizing and harassing someone is very easy right??? Because it has nothing to do with ourselves... right????

Trust me… I have faced it too and that too by my closed one's, and guess what.... I am still facing.

You know what Body shaming actually does???? Feel it first!! Then have a guts to do.

Body-shaming can cause a decrease in motivation, depression, eating disorders, reduced self-esteem, stress, weight gain, mental problems, increased risk of suicide, increased cortisol (a stress hormone) levels, and it can increase your risk for certain chronic diseases.

There's a small message to those perfect people who think they are born to dominate and criticize others-

You guys are pretty insecure and unhappy...that's why you impose your insecurities onto others. You have a problem of self-acceptance ,that's why you have a difficulty in accepting people around you.

Remember...We should uplift and support each other.We all have insecurities but we need to accept the fact that this is how we are....Accept yourself first and that's what I am learning too!!

You are beautiful and

this is a great reminder that there is so much more to strive for in life than looking pretty. Our character should always matter more than our aesthetic.

YOU KNOW WHAT MATTERS IN THE END

"how you treat people around you ,how you treat animals, how you talk, how you behave and yes the most important part...never lose your humanity, learn how to respect each other."

