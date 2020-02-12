MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Aahna Sharma’s SURPRISE for fans

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla is one of the very popular reality shows. The 12th season of the show has become quite successful and credit for the same goes to the amazing lineup of contestants.

The contestants are getting many offers of various projects.

One of the much talked about contestant of the show Aahna Sharma has gained immense fan following because of the show. Recently, the diva received an award as the Youth Icon. Aahna gave her fans a sweet little surprise on Hug Day.

Aahna along with Pranav Kumar got featured in Total Indian Drama’s video for their YouTube channel.

Prior to Aahna, Aradhna Sharma- Alfez Khaishagi and Piyush Sharma have already shot with TID for their different videos which were quite well-received by the audience.

Well, Aahna’s video too is getting a lot of appreciations.

Aahna raised many eye brows with her stint in MTV Splitsvilaa X2. Be it her cat fights with Bhavya Singh and Miesha Iyer or her relationship with Piyush Sharma, she managed to gain immense limelight and looks like the same is in her favour as she has become quite popular.

Show some love for Aahna in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.