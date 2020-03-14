News

MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Alfez Khaishgi and Aradhana Sharma BREAK-UP

14 Mar 2020 11:50 AM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an amazing run. Almost all the contestants in the show grabbed the audience's attention. Two contestants who were with each other right from the beginning of the show were Alfez Khaishgi and Aradhana Sharma. The duo became an ideal match and gave a tough competition to the other couples.

Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the show. However, Alfez and Aradhana received immense love and fan following for their stints in the show. Post the show, the duo were going strong and there was a buzz that they were planning to move in together in Mumbai.

Well, now looks like things have changed. According to our sources, Aradhana and Alfez have broken up. Aradhana posted a picture with another contestant from Splitsvilla and in the caption mentioned that they both are single.

Have a look at the picture:

However, Alfez hasn’t hinted towards his breakup with Aradhna yet.

What are your views on Alfez and Aradhana’s break-up? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

