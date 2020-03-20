News

MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Alfez Khaishgi LASHES OUT at Kanika Kapoor

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
20 Mar 2020 06:46 PM

MUMBAI: Singer Kanika Kapoor of "Baby Doll" fame on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become victim of COVID-19.

There have been reports that the singer hid her travel history from the officials and hosted a party at a five-star hotel. Reports also suggest that she might have come in contact with more than 300 people over the span of 10 days.

MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Alfez Khaishgi lashed out at Kanika. Alfez in the video said that an influential and matured person like Kanika being so irresponsible is not cool. She should have acted as a responsible citizen and should have followed the guidelines provided by the government.

Have a look at Alfez’s videos:

 

What are your views on Alfez’s thoughts on Kanika Kapoor? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

