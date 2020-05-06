News

MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Bhavya Singh DITCHES Ashish Bhatia; calls Piyush Sharma the REAL KING

Looks like arch rivals Piyush and Bhavya have buried their hatchet.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
06 May 2020 02:17 PM

MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most loved seasons of all times. The show was high on drama, entertainment, controversies, fights and
of course romance. The show was divided into two clear groups one supporting Ashish Bhatia while the other supporting Piyush Sharma. They were arch rivals in the show. Bhavya Singh supported Ashish and had heated arguments with Piyush at several occasions. Piyush and Bhavya just didn’t get along.

Well, but now, looks like the dynamics have changed and how. In a recent Q&A session Bhavya hinted on her bond with Ashish Bhatia being detoriated. Being the saas queen that she was throughout the show, denied know Ashish in one of the questions while in other she praised Piyush and even called him the ‘real king’. Shocking, isn’t it?

Have a look at Bhavya’s responses:

What do you have to say about the changed dynamics? Hit the comment section below.

