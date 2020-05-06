MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Bhavya Singh DITCHES Ashish Bhatia; calls Piyush Sharma the REAL KING

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most loved seasons of all times. The show was high on drama, entertainment, controversies, fights and

of course romance. The show was divided into two clear groups one supporting Ashish Bhatia while the other supporting Piyush Sharma. They were arch rivals in the show. Bhavya Singh supported Ashish and had heated arguments with Piyush at several occasions. Piyush and Bhavya just didn’t get along.

Well, but now, looks like the dynamics have changed and how. In a recent Q&A session Bhavya hinted on her bond with Ashish Bhatia being detoriated. Being the saas queen that she was throughout the show, denied know Ashish in one of the questions while in other she praised Piyush and even called him the ‘real king’. Shocking, isn’t it?

Have a look at Bhavya’s responses:

What do you have to say about the changed dynamics? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.